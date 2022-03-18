Watch
Kansas cruises past Texas Southern in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Jayhawks defeat Tigers 83-56
Remy Martin, Ochai Agbaji, John Walker III
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) hangs from the rim while celebrating his dunk over Texas Southern forward John Walker III (24) as Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) looks on in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 11:44 PM, Mar 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team cruised past Texas Southern on Thursday night to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

KU jumped to a 47-19 halftime lead and didn't look back, winning 83-56.

Gaurd Remy Martin, who played off the bench, scored 15 points and was efficient in his shooting going seven of eight.

Christian Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, had 14 of his own, 12 of which came via a three-pointer.

Dajuan Harris and David McCormack each had 12 points.

The Jayhawks next play Creighton University on Saturday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m.

