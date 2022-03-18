Kansas cruises past Texas Southern in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team cruised past Texas Southern on Thursday night to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

KU jumped to a 47-19 halftime lead and didn't look back, winning 83-56.

Gaurd Remy Martin, who played off the bench, scored 15 points and was efficient in his shooting going seven of eight.

Christian Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate, had 14 of his own, 12 of which came via a three-pointer.

Dajuan Harris and David McCormack each had 12 points.

The Jayhawks next play Creighton University on Saturday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m.