Kansas fans flock Mass Street, celebrate Jayhawks' Elite Eight victory

Sophia Belshe
KU fans celebrate after the Jayhawks defeated Miami on Sunday.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 17:18:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations were in full swing on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas, after the KU men's basketball team advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the infamous Massachusetts Street after the Jayhawks crushed Miami.


The Lawrence Police Department announced it would close Mass Street from 8th Street through 11th Street.

Some fans were so excited they decided to climb on a traffic light, something LPD advised against.

KSHB 41 News reporter JuYeon Kim spotted hundreds of fans flooding the streets.

