Kansas fans flock Mass Street, celebrate Jayhawks' Elite Eight victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations were in full swing on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas, after the KU men's basketball team advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Hundreds of fans flocked to the infamous Massachusetts Street after the Jayhawks crushed Miami.

no better way to cap off my senior year than a jayhawk final four ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/EExaGuKlIS — Sophia Belshe (@SophiaBelshe) March 27, 2022



The Lawrence Police Department announced it would close Mass Street from 8th Street through 11th Street.

Attention: We’ve just closed Mass to vehicular traffic from 8-11th so fans can celebrate safely. pic.twitter.com/J0SbymFQeg — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 27, 2022

Some fans were so excited they decided to climb on a traffic light, something LPD advised against.

KSHB 41 News reporter JuYeon Kim spotted hundreds of fans flooding the streets.