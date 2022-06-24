Watch Now
Kansas guard Christian Braun selected by Denver in 1st round of NBA Draft

Kansas St Kansas Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas guard Christian Braun blows a kiss towards the Kansas State bench after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 102-83. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A second Kansas City area native heard his name called during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

University of Kansas men's basketball guard Christian Braun was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Braun, a Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate, joined his teammate Ochai Agbaji in being drafted on Thursday.

During KU's championship run, Braun averaged 11.2 points per game to go with just over seven rebounds per game.

Braun's performance in the second half of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship was instrumental in the team's comeback against the University of North Carolina.

He finished with 12 points on the night in the national title, including 10 in the second half, to help the Jayhawks overcome a 15-point deficit.


