Kansas hires former standout and NBA coach Jacque Vaughn as an assistant on Bill Self's staff

Kansas hired former All-American and NBA coach Jacque Vaughn to be an assistant on Bill Self's staff Wednesday, bringing one of the most beloved and accomplished players in school history back to campus after nearly three decades.

Vaughn will replace Norm Roberts, who announced his retirement after 37 years in coaching earlier this month.

“The game of basketball has provided me the incredible privilege to mentor, coach and compete alongside some of the best in the game,” Vaughn said. “I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring those experiences back to the school that means so much to me. It's a blessing to once again be part of the Jayhawk tradition.”

The 50-year-old Vaughn, who spent five-plus seasons as the head coach of the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets, becomes the first former NBA coach to join a Jayhawks coaching staff. The Nets fired him in February 2024.

Vaughn played under Roy Williams at Kansas from 1993-97 and finished his career as the school and Big Eight's leader with 804 assists. He was a second-team All-American as a senior and had his jersey retired by the school on Dec. 21, 2002.

Vaughn was a first-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 1997 and wound up spending 12 seasons in the NBA, helping the San Antonio Spurs win the 2007 championship. After his playing career, he spent 2010-12 as an assistant with the Spurs before becoming head coach of the Magic, where he failed to make the playoffs in two-plus seasons. He got another chance in Brooklyn, taking the Nets to a pair of playoff appearances, and has a career record of 129-226 as an NBA head coach.

“I've known Jacque from a distance for several years now and have always admired how he has conducted himself professionally and how he has treated people,” Self said. "He will be an excellent addition to our program, while also serving as a great mentor, coach and representative of Kansas basketball. We lost an awesome coach in Norm when he retired but feel very fortunate to have replaced him with a tremendous Jayhawk that has a unique and impressive resume.”

