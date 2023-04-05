Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson declares for NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will declare for the NBA Draft.

"I will always be appreciative of my time with Kansas across my chest," Wilson said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "No matter where life takes me next, I will always have a home in Lawrence."

Wilson, who won the Julis Erving Award as the top small forward in college basketball this season, suffered a broken angle injury in only his second career game at KU, but rebounded to become a central figure on some outstanding teams.

After that medical redshirt experience as a freshman, Wilson averaged 14.5 points per game during the next three seasons, starting 89 games out of 102 games .

Wilson took another step last season, averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Wilson was chosen as the Big 12 Player of the Year and selected to the All-Big 12 first team.

Wilson, who started for the 2022 national championship KU squad, was also named as a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.

Bill Self talked about Wilson during a press conference Wednesday morning, saying he thought Wilson reached his full potential in a Jayhawk uniform.

“He can’t be better than being a first-team All-American, averaging 20 points a game,” Self said. “He’s done exactly what he dreamt to do.”

Wilson, whose jersey will be placed in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse, is currently ranked as the 51st best prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft according to ESPN.

