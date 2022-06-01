Kansas Jayhawks' forward Jalen Wilson withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson has announced via Twitter he will be withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Lawrence for another season with the Jayhawks.

Wilson declared for the NBA Draft back on April 22, 2022 with the option of returning to school at Kansas. The 6-foot, 8-inch junior had until 11 p.m. Wednesday night to announce his withdrawal.

During his sophomore season Wilson helped his team snag the national championship. The starter averaged 11.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Wilson recently attended both the NBA G League Elite Camp and NBA Combine while also working out for individual teams. The decision by Wilson makes it 12 scholarship players who plan to play for the Jayhawks in the 2022-23 season.

