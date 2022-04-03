Kansas Jayhawks to play familiar face: Former Sooner Brady Manek now UNC Tar Heel

NEW ORLEANS — The last time the University of Kansas faced the University of North Carolina was back in 2013 , coincidentally in Kansas City during the NCAA Tournament.

Not even super senior Mitch Lightfoot was a member of that squad, meaning the only player this team is familiar with on UNC's bench is former Oklahoma Sooner Brady Manek.

The transfer has been a standout for the Tar Heels, playing an essential role in their success this tournament.

Head coach Bill Self weighed in Sunday before practice about the threat Manek presents.

“We’ve shot 91 threes as a team in the tournament. Manek and (Caleb) Love have shot 90 by themselves," Self said. "It's amazing to have a guy 6’10” that has that quick of a release. He is playing with freedom. He was a threat always at OU."

Players like Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson agree.

“He’s always open, so when he catches it, he doesn’t need time," Braun said. "He doesn’t have to dip to shoot, he just shoots it right from up there and doesn't even need time to get it off. We can't let him get going early and give him confidence."

Wilson says the Jayhawks will use this familiarity as an advantage.

“It’s kinda in our favor that’s he’s played us before at Oklahoma and stuff like that, so in the scouting report, we know a little more than the other players," Wilson said. "We know we gotta run him off the line and not let him shoot any comfortable threes.”

Kansas wrapped up practice Sunday afternoon and will have one more closed practice on the court before tipoff at 8:20 p.m. Monday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

