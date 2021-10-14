Kansas tabbed Big 12 favorite in men's basketball coaches’ poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the 10th time in 11 years, the University of Kansas men’s basketball team was chosen as the favorite to win the Big 12 in the annual preseason coaches' poll .

The Jayhawks received eight of 10 first-place votes. Coaches aren’t allowed to vote for their own team.

Texas received two first-place votes in the poll and was chosen second in voting by the Big 12’s head coaches.

KU, which had three players chosen preseason All-Big 12 , had been selected No. 1 in the preseason poll for nine straight years before last fall, when Baylor was picked to win the league.

The Bears, who were picked third this year, won the Big 12 last season and went on win the first NCAA title in program history.

Kansas, which finished 21-9 last season, has been chosen as the preseason favorite 19 times in 26 seasons of the Big 12 coaches’ poll and owns a league-best 19 league titles.

Texas Tech, which lost coach Chris Beard to the rival Longhorns during the offseason, is picked fourth with Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth in the preseason poll.

Kansas State was chosen ninth behind Oklahoma and TCU but ahead of Iowa State.

The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tipoff is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri.