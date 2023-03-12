KU fans ready for NCAA Tournament after Big 12 Championship loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite Kansas' 76-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Championship Saturday, fans watching the game at Kansas City's Power & Light District tell KSHB 41 they are excited about what's next for their team.

“Being a Jayhawks fan — it is probably the greatest thing of all time,” said supporter Garrett Mann.

The end of the Big 12 Tournament means the NCAA Tournament is just around the corner.

"We're the reigning national champs. There's nothing better than that,” said fan Luke Juracek.

Such success has become expected during the Bill Self era, including KU claiming the Big 12 in the regular season once again, but fans say they value the community

and camaraderie over the result of any game.

“It’s inspiring, it’s super fun to be here with everybody ... we feel like we're all a part of the team,” said watch party-goer Mary Jane Gittemeier.

Fans say they understand how difficult it can be for any team to become repeat national champions, but they're just thankful for the opportunity to support their team in the big dance for as long as possible.

"I just want to see us at least get the Elite 8 in the March Madness,” said fan Matthew Forest.

If the Jayhawks advance to the Elite 8, they will return to the T-Mobile Center .

—

