KU, K-State men's basketball set for top-15 matchup Tuesday; Mizzou drops out of AP Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of a new week means the release of another AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Kansas stayed steady at No. 2 after close wins at Allen Fieldhouse against the unranked Oklahoma Sooners and the then ranked No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks grabbed 23 first-place votes, 11 behind the No. 1 Houston Cougars. Kansas has won 10 straight games, one of the longest winning streaks in Division 1 currently.

Kansas State beat the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys by eight last Tuesday, then traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday to face the then ranked No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. The Wildcats lost by 14, ending their nine-game winning streak and giving them their first loss in conference play.

The Wildcats' 1-1 week did minimal damage to their standings in the poll as they only dropped two spots from No. 11 to No. 13.

Now the stage is set for Kansas and Kansas State to clash Tuesday in a top-15 Sunflower Showdown matchup. Kansas State will host the first of at least two games between the bitter rivals in Manhattan, Kansas, at Bramlage Coliseum at 6 p.m.

After staying in the AP Top 25 for the past two weeks, Mizzou is now on the outside looking in due to back-to-back losses in conference play.

Mizzou was blown out last Wednesday night by the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas and lost again on the road Saturday against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are now 1-3 away from Mizzou Arena and 2-3 in conference play. They will host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday at 8 p.m.

—