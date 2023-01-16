Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KU, K-State men's basketball set for top-15 matchup Tuesday; Mizzou drops out of AP Top 25

Kansas Kansas St Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas won 78-75. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas Kansas St Basketball
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 13:33:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start of a new week means the release of another AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Kansas stayed steady at No. 2 after close wins at Allen Fieldhouse against the unranked Oklahoma Sooners and the then ranked No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks grabbed 23 first-place votes, 11 behind the No. 1 Houston Cougars. Kansas has won 10 straight games, one of the longest winning streaks in Division 1 currently.

Kansas State beat the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys by eight last Tuesday, then traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday to face the then ranked No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. The Wildcats lost by 14, ending their nine-game winning streak and giving them their first loss in conference play.

The Wildcats' 1-1 week did minimal damage to their standings in the poll as they only dropped two spots from No. 11 to No. 13.

Now the stage is set for Kansas and Kansas State to clash Tuesday in a top-15 Sunflower Showdown matchup. Kansas State will host the first of at least two games between the bitter rivals in Manhattan, Kansas, at Bramlage Coliseum at 6 p.m.

After staying in the AP Top 25 for the past two weeks, Mizzou is now on the outside looking in due to back-to-back losses in conference play.

Mizzou was blown out last Wednesday night by the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, Texas and lost again on the road Saturday against the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are now 1-3 away from Mizzou Arena and 2-3 in conference play. They will host the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.