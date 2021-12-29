Watch
KU men's basketball to play George Mason as replacement team

Game against TCU postponed due to COVID-19
Ed Zurga/AP
A general view of Allen Field House during an NCAA college basketball game between Oklahoma State and Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Allen Field House
Posted at 12:36 PM, Dec 29, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the KU men's basketball team saw three games in a week impacted by COVID-19, the team announced a replacement team for a game on Jan. 1.

The Jayhawks were supposed to play the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs on Saturday.

However, due to COVID-19 issues with TCU's program, the game was postponed.

KU announced on Wednesday the team will now play George Mason University on Saturday.

The game will mark the first ever match up between the the Jayhawks and the Patriots and marks the return to Allen Fieldhouse for Mizzou grad Kim English. English, who is the first year head coach of George Mason, played for the Missouri Tigers from 2008-2012.

The game starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kansas.

KU said it's working with TCU to figure out a day to make up the game scheduled for Saturday.

