KU National Championship Parade route, parking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parade to celebrate the University of Kansas men’s basketball team's NCAA Championship victory kicks off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Starting at 3 a.m. Sunday, Massachusetts Street from 6th to 19th streets will close to north and south vehicle traffic as it is the route for the parade.

The area will remain closed until approximately two hours after the parade concludes.

Fans wishing to arrive early can begin parking in Lot 90, Burge Union and the Price Computer Center at 11 a.m.

Free shuttles will be provided from the parking areas to downtown for the parade and will run for up to one hour after the parade ends.

At each lot, paratransit shuttles will be available and can be used to access one of two ADA viewing areas.

The west ADA viewing area drop-off is near 11th and Vermont streets, with the viewing area just south of North Park Street.

On the other side of the street, parade-goers can park in the ADA stalls of the Law Enforcement Center to access the east ADA viewing area just north of North Park Street.

Along the Mass Street parade route, there will be three crossings at 8th, 14th and 17th streets.

The crossings will remain open to vehicle traffic until 12:30 p.m. and for pedestrians until 1 p.m.

KU Athletics announced the parade will feature the spirit squad and band in addition to the basketball team.

Sunday’s parade can be viewed on 38 The Spot.

