KU's Agbaji named Big 12's best; KSU's Pack also on 1st Team

Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 06, 2022
IRVING, Texas — Ochai Agbaji was selected as the Big 12's Player of the Year in 2021-22.

Agbaji led the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game. He was a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week award winner.

Fellow Jayhawks Christian Braun and Jalen Wilson were chosen for the second and third teams, respectively.

Kansas State's Nijel Pack joined Agbaji on the Big 12's First Team. Pack was also named the league's Most Improved Player.

The Wildcats' Mark Smith was selected to the Big 12's Third Team.

Baylor's Scott Drew claimed his third-straight Big 12 Coach of the year award.

The Men's Big 12 Championship returns to T-Mobile Center this week. Kansas State is the #8 seed and plays #9-seeded West Virginia on Wednesday night.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the #1 seed and play the winner Thursday afternoon.

