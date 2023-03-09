KU's Bill Self's health top of mind of fellow Big 12 head coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Kansas head coach Bill Self out of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday, fellow conference coaches have Self's health top of mind.

“Coach Self has always treated me very well,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said postgame. “I texted him earlier today and just let him know we’re keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.”

Iowa State and Baylor kicked off the quarterfinals March 9 at the T-Mobile Center, with the Cyclones putting up a strong second-half run to advance ISU to the semi-finals.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew told reporters after his team's loss that basketball comes second in matters regarding health .

“We were all prayerful,” Drew said. “At the end of the day, we’re blessed to play a game and God lets us do what we’re passionate about. But life is short, and winning the game of life is the most important thing.”

Iowa State will play Friday against the victor of the Jayhawks-West Virginia matchup.

