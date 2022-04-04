Live Blog: Lawrence police expect at least 100K fans for NCAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update 4:14 p.m. | The Lawrence Police Department said it's expecting at least 100,000 KU fans on Mass Street.

LPD Chief Rich Lockhart said 300 police officers from around the state of Kansas will be assisting.

Lockhart also said a drone team will be monitoring the area from above.

The department had no issues during KU's Final Four game Saturday, he said.

High fives for no issues on Saturday—here’s @ChiefLockhart on the beefed up safety plan. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/ki73WiRHeD — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) April 4, 2022

Update 3:32 p.m. | Fans are bound to get hungry during the game.

In that case, Carl the Carryout was spotted in Lawrence to assist them.

Original story |Kansas Jayhawks' fans waited for hours in line ahead of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, to catch the game at a bar in Lawrence.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis reported that line to get into Brothers Bar & Grill wrapped down a street and around the block.

The line at Brothers Bar & Grill wraps down the block and around the corner! The first three people got out of their 8am class-and got in line. Some dedicated-studious fans out here🏀📚😉. Just under 6 hours to go! #RockChalk @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/HRnkxwhtls — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) April 4, 2022

And to keep busy while waiting for the big game, fans also played the UNO card game on sidewalks.

Pre game to the real game: uno or monopoly??

Kinda can’t complain, perfect warm day outside. Students have 2 more hours before this bar opens. #RockChalk @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/stJ89yR98T — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) April 4, 2022

It's not just humans who are ready to flood Mass Street should the Jayhawks win.

KSHB 41 reporter Dan Cohen spotted a dog decked out in KU gear.