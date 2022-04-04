Watch
Live Blog: Lawrence police expect at least 100K fans for NCAA Championship

Lawrence Police Department
Kansas fans wait in line to watch the NCAA Championship in Lawrence
Carl the Carryout
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 17:23:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update 4:14 p.m. | The Lawrence Police Department said it's expecting at least 100,000 KU fans on Mass Street.

LPD Chief Rich Lockhart said 300 police officers from around the state of Kansas will be assisting.

Lockhart also said a drone team will be monitoring the area from above.

The department had no issues during KU's Final Four game Saturday, he said.

Update 3:32 p.m. | Fans are bound to get hungry during the game.

In that case, Carl the Carryout was spotted in Lawrence to assist them.

Original story |Kansas Jayhawks' fans waited for hours in line ahead of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, to catch the game at a bar in Lawrence.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis reported that line to get into Brothers Bar & Grill wrapped down a street and around the block.

And to keep busy while waiting for the big game, fans also played the UNO card game on sidewalks.

It's not just humans who are ready to flood Mass Street should the Jayhawks win.

KSHB 41 reporter Dan Cohen spotted a dog decked out in KU gear.

