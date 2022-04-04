Watch
Mitch Lightfoot talks lifelong love of KU ahead of final game

Mitch Lightfoot has loved KU since he was a little boy and will now play for them in the National Championship.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 04, 2022
NEW ORLEANS, La. — There are Jayhawks and there are Jayhawk fans.

Mitch Lightfoot has been both.

He was born in the Kansas City area before his family relocated to Arizona, but he remained a KU fan.

So, in 2008 he cheered his beloved Jayhawks on all the way to the national title.

Almost.

"In 2008, my parents made me go to bed at halftime of that game," Lightfoot said. "So that's something that I still give them trouble for."

Lightfoot was about 10 years old at the time.

"They're actually here for this one so I told them they have to go home at halftime of this one," Lightfoot joked.

The sixth-year super-senior will play his final college game in the National Championship.

"It's exciting. I'm ready to play," he said.

