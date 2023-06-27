NBA champion Christian Braun returns home for 'Champ Camp' in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Christian Braun isn't taking any time off after winning an NBA Championship. The Denver Nuggets rookie is back in Overland Park, Kansas, hosting a kids basketball camp.

"Growing up, I was a part of these camps," Braun said. "This is what I like to do, I like to have a lot of fun. I know these kids really enjoy it, especially when I come out here, talk to them a little bit and have fun with them."

Braun has gone from attending camps, to working them, to now hosting them alongside his high school basketball coach.

"I think it's great, Christian is always the type of person who gives back," said Ed Fritz, former Blue Valley Northwest basketball coach. "And being able to spend time, he'll be here the whole time, he'll interact with all the kids, and him coming off an NBA Championship just makes it even sweeter."

Around 100 kids attended day one of camp at Drive 5 in Overland Park. Almost all of them were wearing a Braun Kansas or Nuggets shirt or jersey.

"To see them do that and wear all these different jerseys and all these different shirts over the years is really cool," Braun said.

Braun is fresh off a title in his rookie season with Denver, making him just the 5th player to win an NCAA Championship followed by an NBA Championship. He also has three high school state titles to show for.

"Just really proud, he has the ability to get better at everything he does, and he just kept on improving throughout the season and I think next year going forward," Fritz said. "He's going to play an even bigger role."

The only way to top his rookie season, Braun said is to go back and do it again.

"It couldn't have gone any better. Obviously, I know there's a lot of room to grow, and that's what I'm focused on right now and this summer is growing and being ready for next season," he said.

