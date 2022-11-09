Watch Now
Nets announce former KU star Jacque Vaughn as head coach, remove interim tag

Rusty Jones/AP
Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn signals to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 14:15:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacque Vaughn, a former University of Kansas men’s basketball star, has been hired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced Wednesday.

Vaughn became interim coach Nov. 1 when the Nets fired Steve Nash after a 2-5 start.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” Brooklyn General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

Brooklyn — which has been mired in controversy since building a super team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden — made the move permanent less than a week later.

Vaughn inherits a talented, but underperforming, roster, which finished as the No. 7 seed last season then got swept by Boston from the playoffs.

Harden had been shipped to Philadelphia in a midseason swap last year, which netted oft-injured and enigmatic star Ben Simmons in return.

Irving missed most of last season after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and, more recently, courted controversy by promoting a documentary with anti-semitic views on social media.

Durant demanded a trade during the summer, in part, because he wanted Nash gone. Brooklyn tried to trade him, but the Nets never pulled the trigger on a deal.

Under Vaughn, Brooklyn is 2-2 since Nash’s firing after back-to-back wins against Washington and Charlotte.

He has spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant on the Nets staff, including a 7-3 stint as interim coach three seasons ago.

Vaughn — who played 12 NBA seasons with Utah, Atlanta, Orlando, Brooklyn and San Antonio from 1997 to 2009 — also spent parts of three seasons as Orlando’s head coach, going 58-158 before he was fired midway through the 2014-15 season.

He won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2007.

During his Jayhawks career, Vaughn was a two-time second-team All-America selection and won Big Eight Player of the Year in 1996.

KU retired Vaughn’s No. 11 jersey in 2002.

