Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

No. 8 Kansas knocked out of NCAA Tournament by No. 1 Stanford

Jayhawks end season 21-10
Haley Jones, Taiyanna Jackson
Tony Avelar/AP
Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots over Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, left, during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Haley Jones, Taiyanna Jackson
Posted at 9:56 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 22:58:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas women’s basketball team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night by Stanford University.

Stanford, the reigning national champions, won 91-65, but KU didn’t go down without a fight.

Putting pressure on the Cardinals, KU was only down 33-31 going into halftime.

But it was in the third quarter Stanford hit a hot streak and pulled away.

While KU couldn’t keep pace, it was evident the team never gave up as it worked to chip away at a 30-point deficit.

Jayhawk forward Ioanna Chatzileonti was KU’s highest scorer of the night with 11 points.

KU ends the season with a 21-10 record.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!