No. 8 Kansas knocked out of NCAA Tournament by No. 1 Stanford

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas women’s basketball team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night by Stanford University.

Stanford, the reigning national champions, won 91-65, but KU didn’t go down without a fight.

Putting pressure on the Cardinals, KU was only down 33-31 going into halftime.

But it was in the third quarter Stanford hit a hot streak and pulled away.

While KU couldn’t keep pace, it was evident the team never gave up as it worked to chip away at a 30-point deficit.

Jayhawk forward Ioanna Chatzileonti was KU’s highest scorer of the night with 11 points.

KU ends the season with a 21-10 record.

