Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft, rejoins KU hoops

Jeff Chiu/AP
Arizona State guard Remy Martin (1) against Stanford during an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Remy Martin
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 06, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Arizona State guard Remy Martin has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and will play for Kansas the coming season.

In May, Martin entered the portal as the the No. 1-ranked transfer in the country. He committed to Kansas and later declared for the NBA Draft.

Martin, a 6-foot guard, averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season.

With Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson returning after withdrawing from the draft and the return of David McCormack and Christian Braun, the Jayhawks starting five will be a force with the addition of Martin.

