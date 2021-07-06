Remy Martin withdraws from NBA Draft, rejoins KU hoops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Arizona State guard Remy Martin has withdrawn his name from the 2021 NBA Draft and will play for Kansas the coming season.

Sources: Kansas' Remy Martin will withdraw from the 2021 NBA Draft and play in college next season. Transfer from Arizona State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 6, 2021

In May, Martin entered the portal as the the No. 1-ranked transfer in the country. He committed to Kansas and later declared for the NBA Draft.

Martin, a 6-foot guard, averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season.