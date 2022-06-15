REPORT: Kansas set to hire Dan Fitzgerald as new baseball coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com reports that Kansas is expected to hire LSU assistant and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald as their new head coach.

🚨BREAKING: @KUBaseball will hire @LSUbaseball assistant/recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald as its next head coach, sources tell @D1Baseball. Fitzgerald spent the '22 season with #LSU, nine seasons at #DBU and was previously a head coach at Des Moines (IA) College. #RockChalk — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 15, 2022

Fitzgerald was hired by LSU on July 9, 2021. He had spent the previous nine seasons at Dallas Baptist, where they had 30 recruits selected in the MLB Draft , including 11 in the top 10 rounds.

Fitzgerald also had 69 players that received Missouri Valley All-Conference honors during his time at Dallas Baptist. Nine of them earned All-America honors.

Dallas Baptist finished 41-13 during Fitzgerald’s final season there and fell one win short of reaching the College World Series during the 2021 season.

90 head coaches were surveyed by Baseball America in 2020. Of that poll, Fitzgerald was ranked as the seventh best assistant coach across the country that had great head coaching potential.

Fitzgerald was previously the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, Iowa, from 2008-2012. His team reached the Junior College World Series four times during his five season there.

He began his career in 2000 at the University of Iowa.

