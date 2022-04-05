University of Kansas men's basketball team returns to Lawrence after winning NCAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team is still relishing its win in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball national championship.

On Tuesday, the Jayhawks returned to Lawrence, Kansas, for the first time since winning Monday against the University of North Carolina.

The team joined fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a rally.

KU head coach Bill Self and several players thanked fans at the event.

"Thank so much for coming out today, we do have the best fan base anywhere in America," Self said.

Last summer, guard Ochai Agbaji made the decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to the Jayhawks.

According to Agbaji, winning a championship was apart of that decision when he decided to return.

"We got a really special team, a really special coaching staff and I couldn't be more thankful," Agbaji said. "When I made my decision to come back this year, this is how I envisioned it."

Celebrations are expected to continue with a parade in the coming days.

Officials have yet to release the details on the parade.