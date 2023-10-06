University of Kansas receives $15M anonymous donation for upgrades to stadium, Gateway District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas received a $15 million donation to be used for renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and to help build a Gateway District near the stadium.

In a release, KU said it received the gift from a family that has a history of supporting the university's athletics.

"We are profoundly grateful for the exceptional generosity of this anonymous donor and their family. This significant gift underscores their belief in the transformative potential of the Gateway Project,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said in a press release. “Their commitment to higher education and their longstanding support for Kansas Athletics truly embodies the Jayhawk spirit.”

Goff and the university first released renderings and plans for the upgrades and district in August.

The upgrades will offer "the finest amenities in the country," Goff previously said. Part of that includes moving fans 100 feet closer to the field, among other things.

Goff said construction for the renovations and district will begin in early 2024.

