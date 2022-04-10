LIVE: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate national championship with parade on Mass Street

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Parade Live Stream:

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | It's almost parade time!

like we won the Championship game 🎶 pic.twitter.com/A51MpFGinm — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 10, 2022

UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | The theme Sunday in Lawrence? Lots of smiles.

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Players and coaches are taking their positions atop a fleet of parade vehicles behind the scenes.

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | More than an hour before the scheduled start of the parade, fans of the University of Kansas men's basketball team started to take their positions on both sides of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence ahead of Sunday afternoon's parade to celebrate the team's national championship.

