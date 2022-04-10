Watch
LIVE: Kansas Jayhawks celebrate national championship with parade on Mass Street

Agbaji.jpg
LawrencePD.jpg
Early Parade.jpg
Lightfoot.jpg
McCormack_Agbaji.jpg
Behind the Scenes.jpg
Bill Self Smile.jpg
Posted at 1:18 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 14:48:45-04

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Parade Live Stream:
Check back here at 2 p.m. for live coverage of the championship parade.

UPDATE, 1:45 p.m. | It's almost parade time!

UPDATE, 1:40 p.m. | The theme Sunday in Lawrence? Lots of smiles.

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. | Players and coaches are taking their positions atop a fleet of parade vehicles behind the scenes.

UPDATE, 1:20 p.m. | More than an hour before the scheduled start of the parade, fans of the University of Kansas men's basketball team started to take their positions on both sides of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence ahead of Sunday afternoon's parade to celebrate the team's national championship.

RELATED | Learn more about today's parade route


