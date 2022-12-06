Border Showdown: Kansas heads to Columbia for 1st time since 2012 to face new-look Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a decade, the Kansas men's basketball team heads to Columbia, Missouri, to play its former conference rival, Mizzou.
The Jayhawks will take on a new-look Tigers, who are 9-0 under first-year coach Dennis Gates, in search of their eighth win in the last nine meetings.
KU last played at MU on Feb. 4, 2012 — a 74-71 victory for the Tigers led by Marcus Denmon's 29 points.
The game remains the Tigers' only win in the rivalry since February 2009.
The teams renewed the Border Showdown last December in Lawrence, a game the Jayhawks dominated.
Mizzou hasn't lost in eight games at home against a relatively soft early-season schedule. The Tigers won their only road game of the season Nov. 29 in overtime at Wichita State.
The reigning NCAA Division I champions from Kansas (8-1) also are off to a strong start, including a win against Duke, but the Jayhawks did get blasted 64-50 against Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25 in the Bahamas.
Here’s a preview of the 269th meeting between the teams:
Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)
When (TV): 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Offense
|Kansas
|Missouri
|Total points
|699
|837
|Points per game
|77.7
|93.0
|Shooting
|Field goals made-attempted
|263-559
|317-614
|Field goal %
|47.0%
|51.6%
|3P FG made-attempted
|69-193
|91-260
|3P FG%
|35.8%
|35.0%
|FT made-attempted
|104-159
|112-147
|FT %
|65.4%
|76.2%
|Rebounding
|Total rebounds
|353
|313
|Rebounds per game
|39.2
|34.8
|Rebound margin
|+3.8
|-1.6
|Assists
|Total assists
|162
|194
|Assists per game
|18.0
|21.6
|Turnovers
|Total turnovers
|111
|106
|Turnovers per game
|12.3
|11.8
|Turnover margin
|+2.7
|+9.6
|Steals
|Total steals
|77
|127
|Steals per game
|8.6
|14.1
|Blocks
|Total blocks
|39
|33
|Blocks per game
|4.3
|3.7
—