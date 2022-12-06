Watch Now
Border Showdown: Kansas heads to Columbia for 1st time since 2012 to face new-look Tigers

Missouri's Kim English, center, sits on the court after being called for a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, March 5, 2011, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a decade, the Kansas men's basketball team heads to Columbia, Missouri, to play its former conference rival, Mizzou.

The Jayhawks will take on a new-look Tigers, who are 9-0 under first-year coach Dennis Gates, in search of their eighth win in the last nine meetings.

KU last played at MU on Feb. 4, 2012 — a 74-71 victory for the Tigers led by Marcus Denmon's 29 points.

The game remains the Tigers' only win in the rivalry since February 2009.

The teams renewed the Border Showdown last December in Lawrence, a game the Jayhawks dominated.

Mizzou hasn't lost in eight games at home against a relatively soft early-season schedule. The Tigers won their only road game of the season Nov. 29 in overtime at Wichita State.

The reigning NCAA Division I champions from Kansas (8-1) also are off to a strong start, including a win against Duke, but the Jayhawks did get blasted 64-50 against Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25 in the Bahamas.

Here’s a preview of the 269th meeting between the teams:

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)

When (TV): 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OffenseKansasMissouri
Total points699837
Points per game77.793.0
Shooting
Field goals made-attempted263-559317-614
Field goal %47.0%51.6%
3P FG made-attempted69-19391-260
3P FG%35.8%35.0%
FT made-attempted104-159112-147
FT %65.4%76.2%
Rebounding
Total rebounds353313
Rebounds per game39.234.8
Rebound margin+3.8-1.6
Assists
Total assists162194
Assists per game18.021.6
Turnovers
Total turnovers111106
Turnovers per game12.311.8
Turnover margin+2.7+9.6
Steals
Total steals77127
Steals per game8.614.1
Blocks
Total blocks3933
Blocks per game4.33.7

