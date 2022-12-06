Border Showdown: Kansas heads to Columbia for 1st time since 2012 to face new-look Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in a decade, the Kansas men's basketball team heads to Columbia, Missouri, to play its former conference rival, Mizzou.

The Jayhawks will take on a new-look Tigers, who are 9-0 under first-year coach Dennis Gates, in search of their eighth win in the last nine meetings.

KU last played at MU on Feb. 4, 2012 — a 74-71 victory for the Tigers led by Marcus Denmon's 29 points.

The game remains the Tigers' only win in the rivalry since February 2009.

The teams renewed the Border Showdown last December in Lawrence, a game the Jayhawks dominated .

Mizzou hasn't lost in eight games at home against a relatively soft early-season schedule. The Tigers won their only road game of the season Nov. 29 in overtime at Wichita State.

The reigning NCAA Division I champions from Kansas (8-1) also are off to a strong start, including a win against Duke, but the Jayhawks did get blasted 64-50 against Tennessee in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 25 in the Bahamas.

Here’s a preview of the 269th meeting between the teams:

Kansas Jayhawks (8-1) at Missouri Tigers (9-0)

When (TV): 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Offense Kansas Missouri Total points 699 837 Points per game 77.7 93.0 Shooting Field goals made-attempted 263-559 317-614 Field goal % 47.0% 51.6% 3P FG made-attempted 69-193 91-260 3P FG% 35.8% 35.0% FT made-attempted 104-159 112-147 FT % 65.4% 76.2% Rebounding Total rebounds 353 313 Rebounds per game 39.2 34.8 Rebound margin +3.8 -1.6 Assists Total assists 162 194 Assists per game 18.0 21.6 Turnovers Total turnovers 111 106 Turnovers per game 12.3 11.8 Turnover margin +2.7 +9.6 Steals Total steals 77 127 Steals per game 8.6 14.1 Blocks Total blocks 39 33 Blocks per game 4.3 3.7

—