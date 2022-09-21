Border War rivalry game between MU, KU basketball announced for December

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Border War rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks will continue in basketball this year on Dec. 10 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou and Kansas will play their matchup at 4:15 p.m. and it will be broadcasted on ESPN.

This will be the second game of a home-and-home matchup between the Tigers and the Jayhawks in basketball.

The Tigers will certainly hope to get payback against the Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena after last season's one-sided affair, when the Jayhawks trounced the Tigers 102-65 at Allen Fieldhouse.