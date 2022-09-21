Watch Now
Border War rivalry game between MU, KU basketball announced for December

Mizzou-Kansas fans Border War.jpg
Tod Palmer/KSHB
University of Kansas fans in the student section greeted the University of Missouri women's basketball team with jeering signs.
Mizzou-Kansas fans Border War.jpg
Posted at 12:21 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 13:21:53-04

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Border War rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks will continue in basketball this year on Dec. 10 in Columbia, Missouri.

Mizzou and Kansas will play their matchup at 4:15 p.m. and it will be broadcasted on ESPN.

This will be the second game of a home-and-home matchup between the Tigers and the Jayhawks in basketball.

The Tigers will certainly hope to get payback against the Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena after last season's one-sided affair, when the Jayhawks trounced the Tigers 102-65 at Allen Fieldhouse.

This year's matchup will be the first time since Feb. 4, 2012 that the Jayhawks will return to Columbia and visit Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won that matchup in Columbia 74-71.

