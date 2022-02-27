Eason scores 18 as LSU rolls past Missouri 75-55

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason scored 18 points off the bench, leading four in double figures, and LSU rolled past Missouri 75-55.

Brandon Murray scored 11 points and Darius Days added 10 for LSU.

Xavier Pinson, a transfer from Missouri, also scored 10 points.

LSU opened the second half on a tear, outscoring Missouri 22-8 to stretch its lead to 20 points for the first time.

LSU went on to shoot 52% in the second half and score 45 points.

For the game, LSU outshot Missouri 51%-36%. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 14 points and he had seven assists.

