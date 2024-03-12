Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock will sign with New York Giants, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock has agreed to terms and plans to sign with the New York Giants, according to reports.

Citing sources, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the Giants will give Lock a one-year, $5-million deal.

Lock, a Lee's Summit native, was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 offseason in a deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

After not playing in the 2022 season, Lock appeared in four games in 2023 with two starts.

He threw for 543 yards and had three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Lock was selected 42nd overall in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

