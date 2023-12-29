Former Mizzou running back Tony Temple reflects on historic 2008 Cotton Bowl performance

The Missouri Tigers will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl Classic at 7 p.m. Friday at Fair Park.

It's the same field that Mizzou legend Tony Temple played on all the way back in 2008.

“It was just amazing," the former Mizzou running back told KSHB 41 News. "I mean, once in a lifetime opportunity to play with so many great people who had great careers afterward. So unbelievable. No other words to describe except unbelievable.”

Despite an injury, Temple ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns, a Cotton Bowl record.

“Hamstring hurts just looking at it," Temple said while reviewing footage of his standout moments from the game.

Those historic numbers landed him in the game’s Hall of Fame earlier this year, alongside coach Gary Pinkel.

“One thing I know, it takes a tribe to truly raise and help a person to succeed and get to life," Temple said. "That is what that experience was for me, to bring my tribe and let them know how much I appreciate them.”

Temple said 2023 is bringing some closure on that chapter of his life.

“Mizzou (is) having a dream-like year," he said. "For us to already be there this year and to being in conclusion there, it’s like storybook for us.”

Temple said he's loved to see what Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has been able to achieve in a short time.

"It’s been awesome to see him recruit in the Missouri and Kansas City areas too, to kind of seal those borders because we do have so much talent here on the Missouri side,” he said.

Temple said he’s excited to sit in the stands and experience the Cotton Bowl as a fan.

“I know they are not going to be satisfied until they finish with a win this year and I just hope they get one,” Temple shared.

