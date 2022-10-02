Heartbreaker in Columbia as Georgia survives against Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For 45-plus minutes, the Missouri Tigers had their fanbase believing the impossible was possible against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Many expected a blowout by the top-ranked team, but the Tigers put on an admirable performance Saturday night at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Forcing errors and making big plays helped Mizzou keep Georgia at bay. Until the fourth quarter.

Heartbreak in Columbia was felt again as the Bulldogs commanded the game in the final minutes.

Even after forcing Georgia to commit two turnovers and punt in the first five drives of the game, the Tigers quickly lost what was once a 13-0 lead.

"These last two games have been tough pills to swallow," wide receiver Barrett Bannister said. "Football is tough. This conference is tough. It's the little things that are going to make a difference to win these games."

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz chalked the defeat up to "self-inflicted wounds."

But in the end, proving the Tigers could hang with the No. 1 team left players feeling proud.

"We felt that we could play with anyone after that game," defensive back Joseph Charleston said. "We felt proud after that loss."

