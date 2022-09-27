Watch Now
‘I have 100% confidence:’ Mizzou head coach defends kicker after critical fourth-quarter miss

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis missed a potential game-winning kick against Auburn
Missouri Vanderbilt Football
Mark Humphrey/AP
Missouri place kicker Harrison Mevis (92) lines up a kick against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 18:58:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz is standing by his kicker.

Junior Harrison Mevis is typically sure-footed, but a 26-yard miss with just three seconds remaining against Auburn extended the game and helped the Tigers escape in overtime.

“I've stood over many a three foot putt and yanked him,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

“I have 100% confidence in Harrison Mevis. That young man hit a game-winning 37-yard field goal versus Arkansas in 2020. He had a 54-yard-er versus Boston College to tie it up and send it over time,” the head coach added.

“One play is never going to define any one individual,” he finished.

Mevis is five for eight on field goals this year, with a pair of misses against Abilene Christian paired with Saturday’s stunner.

“The next time he hits a game winner, I'm gonna have a smile on my face knowing that we were part of that growth that allowed him to do that,” Drinkwitz finished.

