Jets draft Mizzou OT, LS North grad Armand Membou 7th overall in 2025 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Mizzou offensive tackle Armand Membou, a 2022 Lee's Summit North graduate, is now a top-10 NFL Draft pick.

The New York Jets drafted Membou — a second-team All-SEC performer last fall, who put a rock-solid junior season on tape then rocketed up draft boards with an eye-popping workout at the NFL Combine — with the seventh overall pick Thursday in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Membou, 21, is the Tigers' first top-10 draft pick since defensive end Aldon Smith, a Raytown graduate, and quarterback Blaine Gabbert went seventh and 10th, respectively, in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Membou is the eighth top-10 pick from Mizzou and only the fifth in the common-draft era, which started in 1967.

He is the first top-10 pick from the Kansas City area since Olathe North graduate Isaiah Simmons, a linebacker from Clemson, was picked eighth overall in 2020.

Membou joins Simmons, Smith and Nebraska cornerback Bruce Pickens — a Westport High School graduate, who went No. 3 overall in the 199 NFL Draft — as the only KC-area players picked in the top 10 since 1990.

During three seasons at Mizzou, Membou (6-4, 332) played right tackle exclusively and projects as a tackle in the NFL. He started 25 consecutive games as a sophomore and junior before skipping the Music City Bowl after declaring for the draft.

Membou earned a 90.4 grade for the 2024 season from Pro Football Focus Grade, which ranked third nationally among Power 4 offensive tackles, according to Mizzou's bio.

Coming out of Lee's Summit North, Membou was rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com and a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and ESPN.com.

