Krings fans 12; Tigers top Bears to open NCAA softball regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Led by pitcher Laurin Krings' twelve strikeouts, the Missouri softball team beat in-state foe Missouri State on Friday. The score was 3-1.

Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson says Krings also helped alleviate some postseason pressure.

“You can feel the sigh of relief,” Anderson said after the game.

Though her battle-tested team claimed the opening game of the Columbia Regional, the team’s offense sputtered throughout, stranding nine runners in seven innings.

“We just have to look for better pitches in those situations and not press,” Anderson said . “We have to evaluate if the pitcher is getting us out, or are we getting ourselves out."

Despite earning the loss, Missouri State pitcher Steffany Dickerson helped keep the Bears in it — scattering two earned runs across 117 pitches.

“You get a top 16 seed, which they earned very, very, handily,” Anderson said. “You're playing in front of an amazing crowd, you want to do well for everybody.”

Missouri will face the winner of Illinois/Arizona at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Saturday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m.