Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley officially joins Mizzou

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri confirmed the transfer of Columbia native Isiaih Mosley for the 2022-23 season Wednesday in a release from the men's basketball program.

Mosley, who led Columbia-Rock Bridge to the 2019 MSHSAA Class 5 state championship, said he was happy to be returning home after playing three seasons at Missouri State.

"Mizzou is home," Mosley said in a statement. "I'm excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou. Committing here was an easy choice because it's back home, but it was made even easier after talking with coach Gates and the rest of the staff."

Mosley was the fourth-ranked transfer in the country this spring, accoording to CBS Sports, after averaging 20.4 points per game last season with the Bears. He also shot 90% from the free-throw line.

New Tigers coach Dennis Gates has now added eight transfers, perhaps none more important than Mosley.

"I am ecstatic to have Isiaih back home in Columbia," Gates said in a statement. "It is a priority for us to make Mizzou the destination for our in-state kids. I believe Isiaih will have an impact in all areas that are important to our program — in the classroom as he works toward his degree, on the court as he excels with his teammates and in the community as he gives back to the same city that raised him."

Mosley, who committed to Mizzou last week, led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring each of the last two seasons.