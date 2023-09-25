Mizzou announces 2nd straight sellout for LSU game next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou’s home SEC opener is sold out, the school announced Monday.

The Tigers (4-0), which moved into The Associated Press poll at No. 23, host No. 13 LSU (3-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Memorial Stadium.

It is MU’s second straight home-game sellout after also selling out the stadium for an upset win against then-No. 15 Kansas State on Sept. 16.

The Tigers outlasted Memphis on Sunday in a neutral-site game in St. Louis and open conference play at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Vanderbilt.

The game against the Commodores airs on the SEC Network.

The Mizzou-LSU game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers’ first win under Eli Drinkwitz came three years during the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season against LSU, which was the reigning national champions at the time.

Mizzou is 2-1 all-time against LSU.

—