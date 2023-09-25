Watch Now
Mizzou announces 2nd straight sellout for LSU game next month

L.G. Patterson/AP
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan heads off the field as members of the Missouri Tigers celebrate an LSU turnover on downs in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Sep 25, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou’s home SEC opener is sold out, the school announced Monday.

The Tigers (4-0), which moved into The Associated Press poll at No. 23, host No. 13 LSU (3-1) for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Memorial Stadium.

It is MU’s second straight home-game sellout after also selling out the stadium for an upset win against then-No. 15 Kansas State on Sept. 16.

The Tigers outlasted Memphis on Sunday in a neutral-site game in St. Louis and open conference play at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Vanderbilt.

The game against the Commodores airs on the SEC Network.

The Mizzou-LSU game will air on ESPN.

The Tigers’ first win under Eli Drinkwitz came three years during the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season against LSU, which was the reigning national champions at the time.

Mizzou is 2-1 all-time against LSU.

