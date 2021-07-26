Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk ‘will step down’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly five years after arriving at the University of Missouri, Athletic Director Jim Sterk “will step down from his position once a new leader is found,” according to a release Monday from the school.

Sterk and Mizzou “mutually agreed” to part ways.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” MU President Mun Choi said in a statement. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.”

Sterk helped transform the Tigers’ football facilities, including oversight of the $98 million South End Zone Facility and fundraising for a new $34 million indoor practice facility.

The stadium addition opened in 2019, while ground is scheduled to be broken this fall on the practice facility, which will be built southwest of Memorial Stadium.

During his first year as AD, Sterk hired Cuonzo Martin as the Tigers’ new basketball coach and brought in Eliah Drinkwitz to replace Barry Odom as MU’s football coach in December 2019.

Jeff Roberson/AP Cuonzo Martin, left, talks with Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk after being formally introduced as the new head basketball coach at the University of Missouri Monday, March 20, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. Martin has spent the past three seasons as head coach at the University of California and comes to Missouri with hopes he can revive the struggling program.

Jeff Roberson/AP Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk, left, holds up a jersey with Eliah Drinkwitz after introducing Drinkwitz as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Drinkwitz becomes the 33rd head football coach at Missouri after coaching the 2019 season at Appalachian State.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said in a statement. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”

Under Sterk’s leadership, the Tiger Scholarship Fund raked in a record-setting $55.5 million in donations.

Choi promised a national search to identify and hire “a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan” to ensure Mizzou’s success in the SEC as well as “to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”