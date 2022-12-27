Mizzou basketball's Kobe Brown named SEC Player of the Week after victory against Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou basketball senior Kobe Brown was named the SEC Player of the Week after his dominant performance helped lead the team to victory against Illinois on Thursday, according to a release from University of Missouri Athletics.

The Tigers defeated No. 16 Illinois 93-71 in the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights Game.

Brown clinched career highs with 31 points, the most in school history against Illinois, and eight assists. He also had five rebounds and four steals.

He is the first Mizzou basketball player to put up over 30 points and eight assists since Clarence Gilbert recorded 43 points and nine assists in January 2001.

The Mizzou guard/forward was also named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week.

“I approached it like every other game,” Brown said after Thursday's victory, according to the Associated Press. “I just wanted to come out and win, to just come out on top as a team. The ball went in for me tonight, so I’m happy for that, but I just want to win.”

This is the second time Brown has been named the SEC Player of the Week, after earning the accolade following Mizzou's victory against Alabama in January 2022.

The Tigers will now shift their attention to taking on No. 19 Kentucky at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

—