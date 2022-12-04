Mizzou football draws Wake Forest in Gasparilla Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers will play Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

That is the bowl matchup the SEC landed on for the Tigers, who face the Demon Deacons on Dec. 23 in Tampa, Florida.

Mizzou (6-6) became bowl eligible for the third straight season under coach Eliah Drinkwitz by holding off Arkansas 29-27 on Nov. 25. Wake Forest finished the season 7-5.

“Honestly, I don't give a crap where we play,” Drinkwitz previously told the Associated Press . “It's a bowl game; it's a celebration. Wherever our administration thinks it's best for us to go, we’ll saddle up and go.”

Despite his seeming willingness to play anywhere, rumors swirled earlier in the week that Mizzou did not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Drinkwitz fired back on Twitter that he “ain’t scared to play here- there- or anywhere.”

MU opens its conference slate in basketball against perennial power Kentucky on the same night as the Liberty Bowl.

—