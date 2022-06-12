Watch
Mizzou football focused on outreach with free Kansas City camp

Workouts draw athletes of all ages
Mizzou Football Camp
Aaron Ladd
Mizzou Football took KC by storm Sunday, hosting a free youth football camp at Swope Soccer village.
Posted at 6:58 PM, Jun 12, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou football took Kansas City by storm Sunday, hosting a free youth football camp at Swope Soccer Village.

“It's about being ambassadors for the game of football and making sure that we're continuing to spread the game,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters ahead of the event.

Open to athletes of all ages, camp-goers took photos with the head coach and got autographs with a group of KC-based Tigers.

“Using our platform as head coach, the University of Missouri and our kids, as representatives of Missouri, to give back to the game of football, it gave us so much and gave us the opportunity to do what we're doing right now,” Drinkwitz said.

