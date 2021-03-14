Mizzou grabs NCAA tournament bid; No. 9 seed in West region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tigers are in.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association selection committee tabbed Cuonzo Martin’s bunch as a 9 seed Sunday.

The Tigers will face off against the 8 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the West region on Saturday, March 20.

The matchup is set.



No. 9 #Mizzou vs. No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday.



A rivarly renewed. #ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/RyqItfacKu — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 14, 2021

Riding a series of impressive early wins -- including Braggin’ Rights victory over top-5 Illinois -- Missouri rose as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

But a series of head scratching losses down the stretch have cooled expectations for the veteran-laden bunch.

Basketball Power Index (BPI) which measures strength of record across a variety of factors including time of game and travel ranks the Tigers as the 50th best team in the country.

Missouri is looking for its first NCAA tournament win since 2010.