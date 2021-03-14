Menu

Mizzou grabs NCAA tournament bid; No. 9 seed in West region

Tigers looking for first tournament win since 2010
Sam Craft/AP
Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) is fouled by Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) trying to shoot a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri Tigers
Posted at 5:15 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:30:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tigers are in.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association selection committee tabbed Cuonzo Martin’s bunch as a 9 seed Sunday.

The Tigers will face off against the 8 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the West region on Saturday, March 20.

Riding a series of impressive early wins -- including Braggin’ Rights victory over top-5 Illinois -- Missouri rose as high as No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

But a series of head scratching losses down the stretch have cooled expectations for the veteran-laden bunch.

Basketball Power Index (BPI) which measures strength of record across a variety of factors including time of game and travel ranks the Tigers as the 50th best team in the country.

Missouri is looking for its first NCAA tournament win since 2010.

