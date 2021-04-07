Mizzou guard Drew Buggs enters NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Add another to the list of men's basketball players leaving Columbia.

Graduate student Drew Buggs has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Buggs played his first three seasons at Hawai'i, where he left as the school's all-time leader in assists, before transferring to Mizzou last year.

If Buggs does land somewhere else, it will be his third college in three seasons to finish his career.

Buggs struggled to find time on the floor with Mizzou, averaging only 1.8 points and 1.9 assists in less than 14 minutes per game for the Tigers in 2020-21.

He averaged at least 8.1 points all three seasons with Hawai'i, where he also averaged 5.4 assists each of his final two seasons.

Although Buggs has played four seasons of college basketball and red-shirted another, he will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility awarded college athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri has had six men's basketball players in the transfer portal after this season: Buggs, Torrence Watson, Xavier Pinson, Mark Smith, Parker Braun and Ed Chang.