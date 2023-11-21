Mizzou is only college football team with nominees for top QB, WR, RB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Football Bowl Subdivision in the country has a quarterback, wide receiver and running back among the semifinalists as the top player at their position — Mizzou.

Brady Cook was announced last week as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which goes to the nation’s top QB.

A couple days later, Luther Burden III made the cut as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the top pass-catcher in college football.

Cody Schrader was announced Tuesday among the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, an honor presented to the nation’s best running back, completing a unique trifecta that only the Tigers can claim in 2023.

Cook ranks third in the SEC with 3,077 passing yards, guiding Mizzou to a 9-2 record with only a Black Friday showdown at Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry remaining before bowl season.

He’s completed 221 of 330 passes with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cook ranks 15th in the country with a 159.65 QB rating this season.

Davey O’Brien Award semifinalists, 20): Carson Beck, Georgia; Brady Cook, Missouri; Jayden Daniels, LSU; Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss; Quinn Ewers, Texas; Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Drake Maye, North Carolina; J.J. McCarthy, Michigan; Jordan McCloud, James Madison; Kyle McCord, Ohio State; Jalen Milroe, Alabama; Bo Nix, Oregon; Michael Penix Jr., Washington; Michael Pratt, Tulane; Kaidon Salter, Liberty; Shedeur Sanders, Colorado; Jordan Travis, Florida State; DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State) and Caleb Williams, USC.

Burden, a sophomore and one of the most highly touted recruits in Mizzou history, ranks eighth in FBS, averaging 103.8 receiving yards per game. He has 77 catches for 1,142 yards with eight touchdowns on the season.

Biletnikoff Award semifinalists (10): TE Brock Bowers, Georgia; WR Luther Burden III, Mizzou; WR Keon Coleman, Florida State; WR Troy Franklin, Oregon; WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina; WR Malik Nabers, LSU; WR ROme Odunze, Washington; WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU; WR Malik Washington, Virginia.

Schrader leads the SEC in rushing with 1,272 yards — nearly 300 more than the second-leading running back, Kentucky's Ray Davis (990).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels ranks second in the league with 1,014 rushing yards.

Schrader is tied with Davis for second in the SEC with 12 rushing touchdowns on the season.

Doak Walker Award semifinalists (10): Jonathan Brooks, Texas; Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech; Carmus Carroll, georgia State; Blake Corum, Michigan; Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; R.J. Harvey, Central Florida; Damien Martinez, Oregon State; Cody Schrader, Mizzou; Kimani Vidal, Troy.

—