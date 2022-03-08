Mizzou junior Kobe Brown tabbed for All-SEC 2nd team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kobe Brown, a junior at the University of Missouri, was chosen second-team All-Southeastern Conference, the league announced Tuesday ahead of the annual SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Brown is one of 17 players picked to either the first- or second-team.

He averages 12.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Tigers — who are the No. 12 seed in the conference tourney, which tips off Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Brown leads Mizzou in scoring, rebounding and steals and ranks second in assists. He is the fifth-leading rebounder in the SEC this season.

The All-SEC teams were voted on by the league’s coaches.

All-SEC Men’s Basketball Team

First team

Tari Eason, LSU; Walker Kessler, Auburn; Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State; JD Notae, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Jabari Smith, Auburn; Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky; Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee; Jaylin Williams, Arkansas.

Second team

Kobe Brown, Missouri; Colin Castleton, Florida; Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee; Darius Days, LSU; Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky; Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky.