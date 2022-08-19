Mizzou men's basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for 2022-23 on Friday.

The first game of the Dennis Gates era will be Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena against Southern Indiana. Gates was hired by Mizzou in March.

The highlight of the non-conference schedule will no doubt be the border war clash against Kansas at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 10.

It will be the first time the Jayhawks will return to Mizzou Arena since March 2011. The Jayhawks won that encounter 70-66.

The Tigers and their fans will no doubt want payback against the Jayhawks.

Kansas beat up on the Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse last year quite handedly, winning 102-65 in the first encounter between the two programs in almost a decade.

Among other highlights of their conference schedule, the Tigers will play Wichita State for the third straight year in a row.

The Tigers will of course play Illinois at Enterprise Center on Dec. 22 in the annual Braggin Rights Game against the two programs.

Mizzou will again participate in the SEC-Big 12 challenge, taking on Iowa State on Jan 28 for the second straight year and the fourth time since 2017.

The Tigers will also play local Missouri schools Southeast Missouri State and Lindenwood University in their non-conference schedule this season.

The Tigers will also participate in the Orange Bowl Classic during the holiday break, taking on UCF on Dec. 17.

—