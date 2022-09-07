Watch Now
Mizzou men's basketball announces SEC schedule for 2022-23 season

This is a general view of Mizzou Arena before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Columbia, Mo.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Sep 07, 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team announced its SEC conference schedule for 2022-23 on Wednesday.

Mizzou previously announced its non-conference slate in August. With the release of the Tigers' conference schedule, the full slate for Dennis Gates' first season at the helm is now known.

The first SEC game of the Gates era will be a tough one against blue-blood powerhouse Kentucky on Dec. 28 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

It marks the third time in four years the Tigers begin conference play against the Wildcats.

The home SEC slate also features Arkansas on Jan. 18, Alabama on Jan. 21 and LSU on Feb. 1.

The Tigers play the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M twice — visiting Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Jan. 4; the Aggies in College Station, Texas, on Jan. 11; the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi, on Jan. 24; and the Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi, on Feb. 4.

Texas A&M plays in Columbia on Feb. 18, while Mississippi State is scheduled to visit Mizzou Arena on Feb. 21 and Ole Miss comes calling for regular-season finale on March 4.

The Tigers also play at Tennessee on Feb. 11 and visit Auburn on Feb. 14.

The remaining SEC slate includes home games against Vanderbilt (Jan.7) and South Carolina (Feb. 7) and road games at Florida (Jan. 14) and Georgia (Feb. 25).

MU previously announced their matchups in SEC play in June.

