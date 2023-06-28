Mizzou men’s basketball draws visit to Pitt in inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge, the Mizzou men’s basketball team will play Pittsburgh for the first time in program history.

The Tigers will visit the Panthers for a 6 p.m. tipoff on Nov. 28.

Both teams made the NCAA Tournament last season.

MU advanced to the SEC Tournament semifinals last season, the first under coach Dennis Gates.

The Tigers finished 25-10 and reached the second round of the NCAA tourney, marking the program’s most-successful season in more than a decade.

Pitt finished 24-12 last season, winning play-in and first-round games in the NCAA tourney before exiting in the second round against Xavier.

Mizzou returns two starters, point guard Nick Honor and forward Noah Carter, along with two other key contributors, guard Sean East II and forward Aidan Shaw.

Gates also landed three four-star recruits — center Jordan Butler, forward Trent Pierce and guard Anthony Robinson II — in the 2023 recruiting class along with several impact transfers.

Shooting guards Caleb Grill (Iowa State) and Tamar Bates (Indiana) should boost the perimeter shootings, while forward John Tonje (Colorado State), Jesus Carralero (Campbell) and Connor Vanover (Oral Roberts) should bolster the frontcourt.

Broadcast information for the Mizzou-Pitt game will be released at a later date.

—