Mizzou men’s basketball SEC opponents revealed for 2023-24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During Dennis Gates’ first season with Missouri men’s basketball, the Tigers tied for the program’s best record (11-7) and highest finish (tied for fourth) since joining the SEC for the 2012-13 season.

Now, Mizzou knows its path through the conference in Gates’ second season after the SEC announced 2023-24 conference opponents Monday.

The Tigers, who advanced past the first round of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010 last season, have home-and-home matchups against Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Mizzou also will host Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee with visits set to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

The SEC schedule runs from Jan. 6 through March 9 next season. Eight SEC schools, including Mizzou, made the NCAA tourney last year. Florida and Vanderbilt both participated in the NIT tourney.

The Tigers reached the SEC tournament semifinals for the first time in program history, finishing 25-10 — the program’s most wins since going 30-5 during 2011-12 in Frank’s Haith first season.

Mizzou basketball also tied for fourth in the SEC in 2017-18, going 10-8 in conference play in Cuonzo Martin’s first season.

The Tigers went 11-7 in SEC play in their debut season in the conference, tying for fifth in Haith’s second year on the bench.

