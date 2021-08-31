Mizzou releases COVID-19 policies for home football games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Columbia released COVID-19 guidelines for fans attending home games at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

The university is encouraging masks at all times regardless of vaccination status while indoors.

However, masks are expected for unvaccinated fans while indoors, and all staff are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status while indoors.

Outdoors, masks are recommended for unvaccinated fans when social distancing isn't possible.

Mobile tickets will be used to reduce points of contact and concessions will only accept cash for a limited number of items.

In March, the university announced it would have a full capacity crowd at home football games for the 2021 season.

The Tigers next home game is against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Faurot Field.