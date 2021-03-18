Mizzou Athletics to allow 'capacity crowds' for fall season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Tigers will have “capacity crowds” at Faurot Field for the 2021 fall football season.

Mizzou Athletics announced the decision Wednesday night.

“We look forward to safely cheering on the Tigers while providing fans with an outstanding experience that features all of the pageantry and traditions of a game day in Columbia,” according to the statement. “As preparations continue for the 2021 season, our planning includes continued dialogue with the university’s medical experts and public health officials to ensure safe game-day experiences for all.”

It was a struggle at times to get on the field last season due to cancellations or rescheduled games because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantines related to virus exposure throughout the Southeastern Conference.

Attendance also had been limited to 25% capacity , and in September, the athletics department banned tailgating in “game-day parking lots and campus spaces” in its efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Student athletes now adhere to new COVID-19 safety protocols , which the SEC announced in August.

The Tigers will have seven home games in 2021.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Mizzou Athletics website.