Mizzou softball set to host Columbia Regional

Colin E. Braley/AP
Missouri's Kara Daly, left, is congratulated at home plate after hitting a homerun during an NCAA college softball game against Tennessee on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Posted at 7:16 PM, May 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Coming into SEC tournament weekend, the Mizzou softball team was ranked 18th overall in RPI rankings, which put them on the potential bubble to host a regional bracket.

MU was able to defeat Alabama and Tennessee before they fell to Arkansas on Saturday.

On Sunday night, the Tigers were awarded the 15th seed in the NCAA softball tournament.

Mizzou will take on Missouri State in their first round of the bracket at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, on the SEC Network.

Illinois and Arizona were also selected to join the Tigers in the Columbia Regional.

This will be the second consecutive time Mizzou has hosted the regional in Columbia.

